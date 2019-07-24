Crews back to work in Harwich after tornado leaves path of destruction

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, utility crews in Harwich are cleaning up widespread storm damage.

On the heels of severe weather Monday night, the town was hit a second time after the National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in South Yarmouth just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 7,000 residents were still without power Wednesday morning.

