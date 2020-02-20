Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a multi-story home in Hyde Park Thursday night.
Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a house on Neponset Avenue around 7:30 p.m. found heavy flames and smoke in the rear of the two and a half story home, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
The fire spread to all floors and significantly damaged the outside of the home.
There is no word on any injuries.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
