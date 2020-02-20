Crews battle 2-alarm fire in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a multi-story home in Hyde Park Thursday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a house on Neponset Avenue around 7:30 p.m. found heavy flames and smoke in the rear of the two and a half story home, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The fire spread to all floors and significantly damaged the outside of the home.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

At approximately 7:30 pm companies responded to a building fire at 42 Neponset Ave Hyde a Park heavy fire in the rear a second alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/BBf0PLBrye — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 21, 2020

Heavy fire knocked down. There was fire on all floors of the 2 1/2 story building.All companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/q3GxrOpC5t — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 21, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)