SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze that broke out in a large building early Saturday morning.

Images from the scene showed firefighters using a ladder truck to fight the flames on Wilcox Street around 1 a.m.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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