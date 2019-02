Crews battled a five-alarm fire Wednesday night in Whitman.

Firefighters responding to an apartment complex on Commercial Street were met with heavy flames.

The unit houses six apartments, witnesses say.

“I started to smell something, and I heard a pop, a pop, a pop,” a woman who lived in one of the apartments said.

There were no injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

