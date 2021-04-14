BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a brush fire next to an off-ramp on Interstate 93 in Boston early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire next to the off-ramp leading to Southampton Street around 5 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the grassy area.

The off-ramp was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

Brush fire is out and ramp is reopened. Just before this there’s a crash blocking the right lane. Expect delays for 4-5 miles. @7News https://t.co/ckgfrwTvZp — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) April 14, 2021

