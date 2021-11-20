DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Dorchester early Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a Mallon Road home found smoky conditions inside.

There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

