WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester firefighters arrived to raging flames and thick black smoke at a three-story apartment building on Massasoit Road Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters scrambled to make sure no one was still inside the building, going floor by floor checking out the scene.

The wintery weather did not help the firefighters, as the strong winds were fueling the flames.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire before it spread to any neighboring homes.

Several residents were displaced and are working with the Red Cross following the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

