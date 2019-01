BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at an apartment complex Monday night in Brookline.

Firefighters responded to a residence on Egmont Street.

The flames were contained to an apartment on the second floor.

There were no reported injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

