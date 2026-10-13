SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several fire departments responded to battle flames at a building in Somerville overnight into Tuesday.

People were seen running from the area on Broadway last night when the fire sparked.

Officials said they have not been able to get it under control as of 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters were seen working on the roof of a Santander Bank.

Officials have not said how the fire started or if anyone was hurt.

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