NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire in Newton Monday afternoon.

The fire was at a house on River Street, and part of River Street near Pine Street was closed for the response.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The fire chief said road closures due to the Boston Marathon made it difficult to get firefighters to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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