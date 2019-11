WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a garage fire Wednesday in Wellesley.

The flames could be seen from a home on Washburn Avenue.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

WPD is assisting WFD at a house fire on Washburn Ave. There are no injuries and the fire is now under control. pic.twitter.com/CXCmtaZy5f — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) November 13, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)