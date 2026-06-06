BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters rescued a dog from the third floor of a burning home in Dorchester overnight.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Fairmount Street around 11 p.m. found fire coming from the basement, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Three cats remain missing from the third floor. A dog named Milo was pulled from the home and was showing good signs while being transported by EMS.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.





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