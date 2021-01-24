Crews battle house fire in Kingston

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were at the scene after a fire broke out at a home in Kingston overnight, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a fire at a Kingston home ordered a second alarm and were aided by the Duxbury Fire Department as they battled the flames, according to Duxbury fire officials.

Flames could be seen shooting out the top of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Overnight DXFD Engine 2 and Ladder 1 responded mutual aid to Kingston’s 2nd alarm house fire. The temperature with the wind chill was in the single digits as firefighters battled heavy fire conditions. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/43EXvG3Z0R — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) January 24, 2021

