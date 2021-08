NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a massive boat fire at a New Bedford marina on Monday.

Firefighters rushed to the scene at a dock in Pope’s Island Marina and found thick, black smoke pouring out of one of the vessels.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

