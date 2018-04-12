Crews battle massive fire at mansion in IL

HINSDALE, IL (WHDH) — Crews battled a massive fire at a mansion in Hinsdale, Illinois on Wednesday.

Firefighters spent hours battling the flames at the mansion. No one was home but firefighters were able to rescue a dog.

Hinsdale’s Fire Chief said the home suffered significant fire and water damage.

The Chicago Tribune reports the mansion was built more than a century ago and workers finished installing a new roof earlier in the day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)