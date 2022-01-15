WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a 3-alarm house fire in sub-zero temperatures in Worcester late Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a reported fire at a Wayne Street home as temperatures dropped below freezing levels, according to fire officials. Water could be seen turning to ice on the back of the firefighters’ jackets.

The fire originated in the attic of the two-story home, according to Worcester firefighters.

There has been no word on any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)