Crews battling church fire in RI

(WARWICK, RI) – Crews are battling a fire at a church in Warwick, Rhode Island Thursday night.

Firefighters are up against harsh winds and freezing temperatures as they work to stop the blaze.

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of the roof of the church.

The fire chief says it started on the outside of the building and spread up to the side of the church and into the attic.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation but does not appear suspicious.

