GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Grafton was a total loss Wednesday after an SUV crashed into the back of the structure.

Half of the home had already been torn down as of Wednesday night around 9 p.m. as crews remained on scene to secure what was left behind.

“It’s a sad day,” homeowner John McNamara said as his home of 15 years come down.

“[A] lot of people remember certain days like your wedding or your kids or whatever,” McNamara said. “Well, I’m going to remember this day when I’m getting forced out of my house and I got to start all over again.”

First responders were seen working earlier in the day at the home at the intersection of Millbury Street and Providence Road just after 4 p.m.

McNamara said he had just arrived home from work to greet his wife when the car hit their house.

He said he and his wife heard a loud bang “like a bomb went off.” McNamara said he then went to the side of the house and saw the car.

Firefighters had to cut one woman out of the Lexus SUV. Another woman, a child and a dog were also inside the car at the time of the crash.

McNamara said he and his wife weren’t hurt. In the car, officials said one of the women was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Thankfully everyone was properly secured and seatbelts and airbags and everything did their job,” Grafton Fire Chief Eric Mathieu said.

Mathieu said the child was properly secured in a car seat.

While those involved avoided more serious injuries, McNamara and his wife were soon told they wouldn’t be able to live in their home anymore.

“One minute, everything is fine,” McNamara said.

“[H]ow quick your life can turn around in a flash, you know, just because of a car accident,” he continued.

Still, McNamara said he realizes Wednesday’s events could have been worse.

Mathieu shared a similar sentiment.

“[T]his could have been very catastrophic,” he said. “But it turned out OK.”

The family wasn’t able to salvage anything from the back room of their house on Wednesday because the structure wasn’t safe.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday night.

