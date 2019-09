NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Fire Department extinguished a brush fire that broke out in Newton Thursday afternoon.

Crews responding to a brush fire at 125 Wells Avenue found the inside of a tree on fire.

After the fire was knocked down, crews stayed on scene to perform overhaul operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews are currently fighting a brush fire, at 125 Wells ave. Our E7, E10, L2, C2 are on scene. The main body of the fire has been knocked down, crews are preforming overhaul operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation. #newtonfire #nfd pic.twitter.com/ajSwTgipvH — Newton Fire (@NewtonFireDept) September 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)