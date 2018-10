PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Crews are investigating a fire at a school bus yard Thursday in Providence.

A spokesperson for the First Student bus company says six or seven buses were affected.

Some were severely damaged and others were destroyed.

Investigators are still on scene figuring out what started the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)