MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A home in Medford on Dartmouth Street was a blaze Saturday, leaving significant damage to the roof area and two people sent to the hospital.

The fire started on the third floor, and two residents were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

