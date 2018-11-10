Crews repairing massive water leak at Duxbury nursing home

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to clean up after rainwater damaged a Duxbury nursing home on Friday night.

Bay Path Nursing Home was evacuated when water leaked through a part of the roof that was under construction.

Seventy patients were taken to nearby facilities.

The building’s management company says, “Now that the evacuation has been safely completed, our focus remains on meeting the needs of our residents, on-site and off, as well as completing our investigation. We look forward to making all necessary repairs and returning our residents back to Bay Path once we receive town and state approval.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)