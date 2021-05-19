Crews repairing water main break that flooded streets in Roxbury

Utility crews spent Wednesday evening wading through streams of water after a main break flooded a roadway in Roxbury.

Water could be seen shooting up to 8 feet into the air on Columbus Avenue for nearly an hour until it finally subsided. Water cascaded down the street and flowed into nearby buildings.

People in the area said they noticed the asphalt was buckling for hours before the water main blew.

“People were driving in and out so the ground was sinking,” one witness said. “Every time the fire department kind of drove through, the ground sunk more and I guess it kind of made the pressure worse. So the water was just coming up more and more. Then a worker was drilling down, I guess trying to figure out where the water was coming from and as he drilled down, the pressure kind of exploded and pushed him out of the way.

More than 100 people are without water.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)