WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people and a dog had to be rescued from a capsized 19-foot sailboat in Wellfleet Harbor on Cape Cod on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a capsized vessel seen off of 45 Chequesett Bluff Road in Wellfleet around noon found two people and a dog sitting on top of the hull while a third person attempted to swim to shore in search of help, according to the Wellfleet Fire Department.

Fire and rescue personnel evaluated them for hypothermia but they reportedly refused further treatment.

It is believed that the three people and the dog had been stranded for about 45 minutes before being rescued, fire officials said.

Wellfleet Fire Chief Rich Pauley and Harbormaster Will Sullivan said that the outcome of this incident could have been much different given the factors of the ocean water temperature and choppy seas.

They are also reminding all boaters to be cognizant of the weather conditions particularly this time of year and strongly recommend that boaters have the appropriate communications equipment for emergency situations.

