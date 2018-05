SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews rescued a dog while responding to a fire in Sturbridge Friday morning.

Sturbridge firefighters assisted crews in Southbridge while extinguishing a blaze on Cross Street.

Photos posted to Facebook show firefighters providing care to their new furry friend after rescuing it from the building.

