Crews rescue driver stuck in vehicle after crash in Nashua

Courtesy Nashua Fire and Rescue

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews were able to rescue a driver who was stuck in their vehicle following a crash in Nashua on Thursday night, authorities said.

Emergency crews found the car in the Nashua River sometime before 7 p.m. and extricated the victim, fire officials said.

The driver was the sole occupant at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

 

