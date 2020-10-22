Crews rescue driver stuck in vehicle after crash in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews were able to rescue a driver who was stuck in their vehicle following a crash in Nashua on Thursday night, authorities said.

Emergency crews found the car in the Nashua River sometime before 7 p.m. and extricated the victim, fire officials said.

The driver was the sole occupant at the time of the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

Members of group 3 extricated the sole occupant of this vehicle in the Nashua River. Great teamwork by all involved @NashuaPolice @AMRNashuaNH pic.twitter.com/jWA2fUVQxH — Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) October 22, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)