BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders and OSHA were alerted to a fatal accident at Mass General Hospital on Monday after a contractor fell several floors.

Boston police confirmed an individual had died after what they were calling a “construction accident” occurred at 90 Blossom St., while officials with the Boston office of OSHA said they had been notified of a possible worker fall.

Personnel could be seen peering down from a ledge above the scene as emergency crews worked on a rooftop deck, nearly 1/3 of the way up the building.

“There was like, a bang,” said Ezekiah Weeks, who was working in a food truck at the time of the accident. “We’ve seen a lot of action, but it’s a hospital – you don’t assume that kind of stuff is happening. It’s just real sad.”

In a statement, a Mass General Hospital spokesperson confirmed “an accidental death of a contractor” occurred outside of the hospital’s main campus building.

“MGH officials, along with Boston Police, OSHA and other agencies, are continuing to investigate this isolated situation,” the spokesperson said.

By 4 p.m., foot traffic had resumed as officials took down police tape that went up around the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)