Crews respond to recycling plant fire in Freetown

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a recycling plant fire that sparked early Sunday morning in Freetown, police say.

Freetown firefighters and police responding to reports of heavy smoke at the Assonet Industrial Park around 6:45 a.m. discovered that the source of the smoke and fire was located at the Excel Recycling Plant located off of Ridge Hill Road.

Police and fire personnel are currently on scene.

There are reported explosions in the area, police say.

Police ask the public to stay calm and away from the scene.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)