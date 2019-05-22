Crews respond to school bus fire in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a school bus fire Wednesday in Bellingham.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the burned-out bus on the side of the road in the area of Caroline Drive and North Main Street.

The four students on board, who were all from Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, were evacuated safely.

An engine issue sparked the fire, according to the bus company.

