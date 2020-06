BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were at the scene of a tractor trailer rollover early on Sunday morning in Boston.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on I-93 around midnight found the tractor trailer on its side near Exit 14.

No additional information was immediately released.

