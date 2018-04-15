Crews respond to two-vehicle crash in Middleborough after one driver hits pole

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Middleborough responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday morning after one driver hit a pole.

Middleborough Fire said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Wareham Street.

Officials said one driver hit a pole, and one of the two vehicles involved went up in flames.

The driver who was in the truck that caught fire was transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

