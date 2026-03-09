LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Lowell Sunday night.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to access the home at the intersection of Beacon and Methuen streets.

A man who lives nearby said the situation shows the importance of fire safety.

“It was definitely scary, luckily again the firefighters contained it pretty quick so that eased the stress somewhat,” said neighbor Andre Dafonte. “I think probably be more aware of your surroundings is a good takeaway for me, anyway.”

