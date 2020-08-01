Crews use police boat to battle house fire in Gloucester that left pets dead

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders in Gloucester used the police department’s boat to extinguish a house fire on Saturday, officials said.

The city’s police chief shared photos on Twitter of crews using a boat to battle the blaze on Washington Street that left a family displaced.

Fire officials said they had a hard time getting access to the fire, which claimed the lives of several pets.

There was no one home when the blaze broke out.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Working House Fire on Washington St today @GloucesterPD boat assisting @gloucesterfire pic.twitter.com/XJbfYMb9EE — Chief Ed Conley (@ChiefEdConley) August 1, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)