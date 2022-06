CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked to free five pilot whales beached in Chatham on Saturday, officials said.

The whales were stranded on a sandbar on a Chatham beach, and rescue crews worked with the Harbormaster’s office to free the animals.

Officials asked boaters and beachgoers to stay away from the area while crews worked.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)