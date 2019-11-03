Crews working to repair ‘significant’ water main break in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Falmouth that police are calling ‘significant’ early Sunday morning.

Falmouth Water Department is on scene at West Falmouth Highway and Blacksmith Shop Road.

Police posted on Facebook around 7:15 a.m. that this appears to be a ‘significant break’ and for people traveling to avoid the area.

Traffic will be detoured at Chapoquoit and Old Dock Roads.

No additional information has been released.

