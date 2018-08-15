Crews working to repair water main breaks in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Crews in Worcester are working to clean up another major mess after two water main breaks wreaked havoc on commuters Wednesday morning.

The first break was the result of a 12-inch pipe that burst on Tacoma Street at Constitution Avenue. An excavator could be seen digging up the road as crews work to make repairs in the area.

The second break was blamed on an eight-inch pipe that burst on Agate Street. About 18 homes in the area are without water.

Customers in the area of Lincoln, Burncoat, and Lake Avenue may experience no water, rusty, or cloudy water, officials said.

It’s unclear as to when the breaks will be repaired.

A water main break flooded many streets in the city last week, leaving a motorist trapped in a sinkhole and in need of rescue.

Two Water Main Breaks: Tacoma St. and Agate Ave. pic.twitter.com/Xp6QIa7h5e — DPW & P (@WorcesterDPW) August 15, 2018

