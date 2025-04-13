CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Demonstrators gathered on Cambridge Common in Harvard Square on Saturday to protest the Trump Administration during the ‘Stand Up Harvard’ demonstration.

Protesters called out the administration for what they call an attack on academic freedom.

“He is attacking our community by demanding Harvard’s full cooperation with ICE and Homeland Security so that no one feels safe on the streets or in their classrooms,” a speaker said.

She went on to say, “And he’s attacking our democracy by trying to scare us into submission.”

Members of the Cambridge City Council were also at the rally. They’ve unanimously called on Harvard to stand up to the Trump administration.

