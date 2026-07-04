BOSTON (WHDH) - Tens of thousands of people who had gathered on the Esplanade for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular were forced to seek shelter for about 20 minutes Saturday after officials ordered the area evacuated due to a severe weather alert.

Around 6 p.m., organizers and state police ordered the Esplanade cleared as a series of powerful thunderstorms moved into the area. After about 20 minutes of sheltering in a nearby tunnel, many revelers were allowed to quickly return to the Hatch Shell for the show.

Gov. Maura Healey said of the emergency crews managing the evacuation, “They did an excellent job. All these people were able to safely get out, and now they’re back … getting ready for the show. A huge credit to our Massachusetts State Police, to our DCR workforce, to the National Guard, people need to appreciate that there are so many people working around to clock to make sure we get to enjoy a wonderful Fourth of July.

Prior to the announcement of the delay around 6 p.m., Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart was optimistic that this year’s show would be one to remember and shared a message for the country.

“It’s really wonderful to take a tradition and look at it and be able to give it a bit of an update and an upgrade,” Lockhart said. “We’ve changed the stage a little, and the lighting, and the way things look. My message to Americans is that everything is possible if we drop our grievances and come together.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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