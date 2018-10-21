CT lieutenant colonel returns home, surprising 9-year-old daughter

A soldier in Connecticut delivered a surprise his daughter will likely never forget.

Lieutenant Colonel Gordon Moon is currently stationed in Kuwait and has not been home since April. He has given the last 32 years of his life to the United States Army.

Though he was not supposed to be home until December, Moon had a three-day break and decided to spend it with his wife and daughter.

He traveled thousands of miles to be the guest of honor at his daughter’s school’s Veterans Day celebration surprising the 9-year-old in front of the whole school.

His daughter, overcome with emotion, said, “I am so happy” as the two embraced for the first time in six months surrounded a chorus of applause.

