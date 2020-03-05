CT: SUV strikes 2 pedestrians near offices of submarine-maker

An area is cordoned off with police tape as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of an active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A sport-utility vehicle struck two people Wednesday outside the offices of submarine-maker Electric Boat in Connecticut, critically injuring one of the pedestrians.

New London police were called to the scene shortly after noon. The SUV went off a roundabout and onto a sidewalk near the office complex.

Both pedestrians and the driver were taken to a hospital. Their names were not immediately released.

Police Chief Peter Reichard told The Day newspaper that a woman who was struck was in critical condition and a man suffered injuries that are not life-threatening. The driver, a man, was conscious and cooperated with authorities before being brought to the hospital, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the accident. Police were investigating.

