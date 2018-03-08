Curious penguins find camera, take selfie

(WHDH) — Two emperor penguins in Antarctica stumbled across a camera left in the ice on Wednesday night by expeditioner Eddie Gault and stopped to have a little a fun.

The curious birds flipped the camera over to face skyward and took a selfie video!

The Australian Antarctic Division posted the 38-second clip on its Twitter page.

It has over 164,000 views as of Thursday afternoon and that number is going up fast.

The “cool” video was captured at the Auster Rookery near Australia’s Mawson Research Station.

