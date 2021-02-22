Customs officers seize 44 pounds of cocaine-coated cereal

(WHDH) — Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati recently intercepted a 44-pound shipment of corn flakes that were coated in cocaine, officials said.

Bico, a narcotics dog, was working incoming freight from Peru last week when he sniffed out a large shipment of cereal headed to a private residence in Hong Kong, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Officers opened one of the cereal boxes and found white powder inside, along with flakes that were coated with a “grayish substance.”

#ICYMI: That's not Frosted Flakes—CBP K9 “Bico” sniffed out 44lbs of cocaine in a shipment of cereal originating from South America. https://t.co/IUHgcVtxz5 pic.twitter.com/eY2epmlK1Q — CBP (@CBP) February 22, 2021

The flakes and powder later tested positive for cocaine.

“The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said.

Officials noted that the cocaine flakes had an estimated street value of $2,822,400.

