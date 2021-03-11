CVS adds 34 COVID-19 vaccine sites across Massachusetts

CVS Health Vaccine Efforts at The Reservoir long term care facility on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (Scott Eisen/CVS Health via AP Images)

BOSTON (WHDH) - CVS Health on Thursday announced the launch of 34 new COVID-19 vaccine sites across Massachusetts.

With the addition of the new sites, CVS now operates 85 locations in Bristol, Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Plymouth, and Worcester counties where residents can register to get vaccinated.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will start to become available for booking on Saturday as stores receive shipments of the vaccine, the pharmacy chain said in a news release. Doses will start being administered on Sunday.

The vaccines will be available to individuals meeting state eligibility criteria, as well as K-12 teachers, staff, and childcare workers.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS Customer Service at 1-800-746-7287.

Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

