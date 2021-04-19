CVS now offering take-home COVID-19 test kits

(WHDH) — CVS is now offering customers take-home COVID-19 test kits.

The pharmacy is selling three kinds of over-the-counter COVID-19 testing options in stores and online. All three tests have received FDA emergency use authorization.

Buyers do not need a prescription and they do not need to be showing symptoms.

Health experts say it is important to keep testing, especially for people who have not been vaccinated yet.

“We do still think it’s beneficial to get tested. Especially when you’re sick. When you’re feeling that you have some symptoms that might be COVID and you have not been yet vaccinated,” said Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, an infectious disease physician at Tufts Medical Center. “That when we really think the testing is critical, to make sure you identify that you’re infected and isolate.”

The tests cost anywhere from $24 to $39 and they are not covered by insurance.

