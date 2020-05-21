CVS opens 12 new drive-thru coronavirus test sites in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - CVS Health announced Thursday that they are opening 12 new drive-thru coronavirus test sites in Massachusetts, bringing the total number in the state to 21.

The healthcare company says the new sites will utilize self-swab tests. Nine other locations opened on May 15.

The following COVID-19 testing locations are slated to open on Friday:

• CVS Pharmacy, 1010 Revere Beach Parkway, Chelsea, MA 02150

• CVS Pharmacy, 419 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth, MA 02536

• CVS Pharmacy, 150 Lafayette Square, Haverhill, MA 01832

• CVS Pharmacy, 480 North Franklin Street, Holbrook, MA 02343

• CVS Pharmacy, 842 South Franklin Street, Holbrook MA 02343

• CVS Pharmacy, 136 Ashley Boulevard, New Bedford, MA 02746

• CVS Pharmacy, 272 Highland Avenue, Salem, MA 01970

• CVS Pharmacy, 720 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545

• CVS Pharmacy, 215 College Highway, Southwick, MA 01077

• CVS Pharmacy, 800 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA 02154

• CVS Pharmacy, 301 Central Street, Winchendon, MA 01475

• CVS Pharmacy, 652 South Street, Wrentham, MA 02093

Patients who schedule an appointment in advance at CVS.com will be given self-swab test under the guidance of a CVS Pharmacy team member, who will make sure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering drive-thru tests by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.

The 21 test sites in Massachusetts are part of a total of nearly 350 locations across 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

