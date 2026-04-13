BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old man on a bicycle was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brockton Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 2:44 p.m. in the area of Hopedale and Prospect Streets.

Police said the man from Brockton suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene and was cooperative with police.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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