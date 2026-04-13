BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old man on a bicycle was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Brockton Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at approximately 2:44 p.m. in the area of Hopedale and Prospect Streets.

Police said the man from Brockton suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The driver involved in the crash stayed on scene and was cooperative with police.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox