BOSTON (WHDH) - Cyclists of all abilities, community members, and celebrities battled through wet and windy weather on Saturday to complete the annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port, a choose-your-own-adventure style ride or walk for charity through Massachusetts.

The Best Buddies Challenge supports Best Buddies International, a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 7NEWS has been a proud partner with Best Buddies for years and members of the 7NEWS team completed this year’s ride.

Best Buddies Founder Anthony Kennedy Shriver said, “We’re celebrating inclusion and acceptance, and that’s what this is all about.”

WHDH General Manager Jimmy Rogers said of late 7NEWS Owner Ed Ansin’s relationship with Best Buddies, “Ed Ansin was all about community, and he saw something in Anthony’s passion and drive for this mission for inclusion for folks with intellectual disabilities, so it was a no-brainer that 7NEWS would want to partner with such a great organization.”

Challenge participants chose a 100-mile, 55-mile, or 20-mile bike ride all ending in Hyannis Port. The 100-mile ride begins at the JFK Library, the 55-mile ride starts in Carver, and the 20-mile ride departs from Sandwich, Cape Cod’s oldest town.

New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye is the Honorary Chair for this year’s event.

Learn more or donate: https://www.bestbuddieschallenge.org/hp/

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