DA: 1 dead, 1 injured in back-to-back Fitchburg shootings

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a pair of shootings that left one person dead and another injured in Fitchburg on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of lower Blossom Street around 9 p.m. found one person known to the Fitchburg Police Department dead, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. announced Friday morning.

About 25 minutes later, police were called to a second reported shooting on Goddard Street, where one person was found suffering from minor injuries, Early added.

A Subaru located at one of the shooting scenes contained numerous bullet holes.

Authorities say it is unknown if these incidents are related.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fitchburg police at 978-345-9650.

