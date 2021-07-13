LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old girl who was pulled from a river in Lowell last week has died, authorities announced Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a person struggling in the Merrimack River near Aiken Avenue around 1 p.m. on July 6 found a good Samaritan rendering medical aid to the girl on the side of the river, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Boston hospital, where she died days later.

An initial investigation indicated that the girl was swimming with a younger child when she began struggling.

An investigation remains ongoing.

