DA: 20-year-old woman struck, killed while walking on I-91 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Greenfield woman has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 91 in Greenfield late Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian accident near the 45.2 mile marker around 10 p.m. determined the woman, whose name has not been released, was walking in the right-hand travel lane when she was struck from behind, according to a spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle that hit her stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

The incident is being investigated by state police, troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)